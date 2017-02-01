Call for Submissions – Lowell Baker

Small Studios

by Lowell Baker

Note to interviewees:

Over most of my career I have had the pleasure of working in studios that are in excess of 1000 square feet. I've also had the good fortune of having a number of kilns of different varieties, high quality clay mixing equipment, storage and office space, as well as working space. Recently I have found that my physical facilities have changed. With that change I have become interested in what the ceramic artist can do in more limiting situations. My goal is to compile a book of recommendations for small studios. This will include an observation of what other artists are doing in small spaces, their recommendations and images and floor plans of their spaces.

I appreciate anything you can add to this exploration and conversation. You are the experts in this field. I am very much the new guy on this block. Please advise me as to other questions that should be added to this conversation.

Please contact me with your ideas and suggestions at Lowell-baker@utulsa.edu or lowellbaker@gmail.com

Questions concerning physical space:

How long have you been a ceramic studio artist? How large or small is your space in square feet? Do you share your studio space? What is the construction? Is your studio space in your home? If it is in your home, what is the approximate percentage of your living space that is occupied by your studio? Is your studio a separate space near home? Do you share gas or electric utilities with your home? Is your studio in a communal space? Are your utilities a part of your communal arrangement or are they separate? Do you live in a city (please specify size), small town or a rural area? How would you define the climate in your geographical area? Is your space heated? What form/system of heating do you use? Is your space cooled? What form/system of cooling do you use? Do you have running water in your studio space? Is that water hot and cold? What is the nature of your wastewater disposal system? Do you have clay mixing and glaze mixing areas in your studio? What are your materials storage facilities like? What are your finished products storage facilities like? List the tools and equipment in your studio with the exception of kilns. What kind, how many and what is the general condition of your kilns? What is the location of those kilns? Describe your firing temperature ranges. Do those firing ranges satisfy your aesthetic needs? Do you work in a seasonal outdoor space? Do you have a plan for studio equipment maintenance and replacement? Do you plan to enlarge or reduce the capabilities of your studio? Do you teach out of your studio? If so please describe that teaching. How many pounds of clay do you use annually? Do you produce a product line? Is that line functional, non-functional or a mix? How long have you been working in your current location?

Questions concerning Marketing and Sales: