Two Fun and Simple Ways to Alter the Rims of Wheel Thrown Plates

This clip was excerpted from Darted and Decorated: Techniques for Enhancing Form and Surface

Add some pizzazz to your plates

Altering forms is a great way to put your own personal touch on them. Jennifer Allen started her exploration of altering pots on plates and mug forms.

In today's post, an excerpt from her video Darted and Decorated: Techniques for Enhancing Form and Surface, Jen shares two altering techniques for wheel-thrown plates. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Jennifer Allen or to see more images of her work, please visit www.jenniferallenceramics.com.

**First published in January 2015