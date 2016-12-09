Two Fun and Simple Ways to Alter the Rims of Wheel Thrown Plates

This clip was excerpted from Darted and Decorated: Techniques for Enhancing Form and Surface (which is 25% off through 12/13/16), and is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!
Add some pizzazz to your plates
Altering forms is a great way to put your own personal touch on them. Jennifer Allen started her exploration of altering pots on plates and mug forms.
In today's post, an excerpt from her video Darted and Decorated: Techniques for Enhancing Form and Surface, Jen shares two altering techniques for wheel-thrown plates. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.
To learn more about Jennifer Allen or to see more images of her work, please visit www.jenniferallenceramics.com.
[email protected] says
Can you tell me more about the foam bat.? Did you make it and if so would you share the process? Mahalo
Joan Jackson says
Ditto the question above. Please describe how the foam bat is made. It’s a great idea!
Joan
dianne underhill says
and again..I am also interested in the foam bat. Is this homemade, or is it purchased? if homemade, what kind of foam are we looking for…
Louise says
I had a more experienced potter say that to make a “foam” bat,…you get 1.5-2″ foam at a fabric/upholstery store. You’ll use an older plastic bat to glue a crude smaller circle of foam so it shouldn’t hide the bat pin holes. NOTE: it’s not necessary to be “fussy” & worry about centering as yet. Finally, after the glue is well dried, put the foam/bat onto your wheel, get it slowly spinning so you can locate the “center” & mark it with a permanent Sharpie “dot”.
After you locate the center, stop the wheel, measure/mark inch (?) increments outward, get the wheel spinning & hold the Sharpie so when you touch your inch marks (& slowly spin the bat), you create concentric guides circles on the foam.
I haven’t done it yet, but it sounded do-able! Hope that helps!