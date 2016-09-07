Tips on How to Make Your Own Travel Mug!

Every potter knows how to make clay mugs. But what about making your own travel mug out of clay? Most potters I know just grab a regular mug (handmade, of course) and repurpose it for travel. But that can be a little messy - no lids! If you are tired of spilling coffee in your car, or feel bad about using plastic or disposable travel mugs, read on…

There are some important considerations you must take when making a ceramic travel mug so it actually travels and functions well. For instance, it must have a lid so it doesn’t spill, and it must fit into car cup holders. Lucky for us, Sumi von Dassow did the research and in today’s post, an excerpt from the September/October 2016 Pottery Making Illustrated, Sumi shares how to make one of the key components of a travel mug: the lid. I am so excited to give this a try! - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

P.S. Learn how to throw a tall cup with a gallery (and a perfectly fit lid to go with it) in Sumi von Dassow’s complete article in the September/October 2016 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated.



Create Your Own Travel Mug and Reduce Landfill Waste!

by Sumi von Dassow

Lately I’ve been trying to avoid putting food in plastic containers. Sure, some plastics are BPA-free these days, but what other nasty chemicals might be in plastic? Fortunately, as a potter, I can make myself all sorts of ware that I feel confident is safe to use. One of those things that is so often made of plastic is the travel mug. I don’t want to fill a plastic container with a hot acidic liquid and let it sit for hours. Even if you find a stainless steel or ceramic car cup, the lid is usually plastic. So, I gave myself an assignment; design a ceramic car cup with a ceramic lid that won’t fall off as I drive or carry it out to the car.