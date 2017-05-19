How to Make Interesting Animated Teapot Feet

This clip was excerpted from Figure to Function: Altered Pots Inspired by the Human Form, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

Make a Four-Footed Wheel-Thrown Teapot

For years, I have wondered how Tara Wilson makes her charming animated teapot feet. I knew Tara was primarily a wheel thrower, and I figured she must just add the little teapot feet after the pots are trimmed. When we shot her video Figure to Function: Altered Pots Inspired by the Human Form last summer, I found out my guess was wrong.

Turns out it’s a way cooler process than that. Not only that, but the process cuts down on cracking issues that can occur when you attach something relatively tiny to a larger form. Since it is better to watch the technique than have me try to explain it, today I am sharing a clip from the aforementioned video in which Tara walks us through the process for adding teapot feet with personality. Enjoy! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty.

To learn more about Tara Wilson or to see more images of her work, please visit http://www.tarawilsonpottery.com/.

