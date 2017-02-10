How to NOT Trim Through the Bottoms of Your Pots

This clip was excerpted from Design for the Soft Surface, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

One of the most frustrating things you can experience as a potter is getting a bit overzealous with your trimming and trimming through a foot (face it, we've all done it!). Today I am sharing an excellent trimming clip from Ben Carter's DVD Design for the Soft Surface: Throwing, Handbuilding, and Slip Decorating.

In this clip, Ben shares his fool-proof method of determining the "safe zone" for trimming, which is one of the best explanations I've seen. – Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Ben Carter or to see more images of his work, please visit www.carterpottery.com.



