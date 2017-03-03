How to Make a Textured Square Mug on the Potters Wheel

This clip was excerpted from Altered Forms with Textured Surfaces, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

A Quick Lesson on Throwing a Square Mug and Adding Texture

Mugs are one of my favorite ceramic forms to make (and use). I have, however, gotten a bit tired of the mugs I have been making lately and I am on the lookout for ways to change them up a bit.

Today's video is chock full of little ideas to try. From the beautiful texture to the details on the foot and rim, Bill Wilkey's mugs have what it takes to separate the good mugs from the outstanding mugs. In this quick time-lapsed clip, excerpted from his video Altered Forms with Textured Surfaces, you’ll learn how Bill Wilkey makes his sweet altered and textured mugs on the potters wheel. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Bill Wilkey or to see more image of his work, please visit www.wilkeyarts.com.

