How to Make a Textured Square Mug on the Potters Wheel

This clip was excerpted from Altered Forms with Textured Surfaces, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!
A Quick Lesson on Throwing a Square Mug and Adding Texture
Mugs are one of my favorite ceramic forms to make (and use). I have, however, gotten a bit tired of the mugs I have been making lately and I am on the lookout for ways to change them up a bit.
Today's video is chock full of little ideas to try. From the beautiful texture to the details on the foot and rim, Bill Wilkey's mugs have what it takes to separate the good mugs from the outstanding mugs. In this quick time-lapsed clip, excerpted from his video Altered Forms with Textured Surfaces, you’ll learn how Bill Wilkey makes his sweet altered and textured mugs on the potters wheel. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
PS. Bill covers the entire mug making process in detail from start to finish on the full-length DVD!
Having trouble watching the video?
Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.
To learn more about Bill Wilkey or to see more image of his work, please visit www.wilkeyarts.com.
For more interesting throwing techniques, download your free copy of Five Great Pottery Wheel Throwing Techniques: Tips on Throwing Complex Pottery Forms Using Basic Throwing Skills.
Comments
Phil Singer says
Please don’t let this speeded-up stuff, with cheesy music, be a trend.
DeeKat says
I liked it quite a it. Much better than watching what you already know at real time. And if you don’t like the music, turn off your sound. Easy to do.
liz says
Me too, it was so nice to not have to sit through things I do a thousand times a week or try to guess where to fast forward. The music was fun! Great tutorial!
liz says
I really appreciated the speed, it was so nice to not have to sit through things I do a thousand times a week or try to guess where to fast forward. I love this website for ideas that I can put my own twist on and this is definitely one I’ll incorporate. The music was fun! Great tutorial!
Jeanne Sudbay says
I agree with Phil!!
Shelly Shapiro says
Sure, the sound can be turned off, but the video is too speeded up to be of much use: no chance at all to absorb anything that’s being done with the clay. If this is the style of the actual video, I certainly won’t be buying it. If it was just done this way to make a clip, I found it neither helpful as a learning tool nor attractive (or helpful) as a way to decide whether to buy the video.
m h says
Totally agree with you Shelly. I also was wondering if the video is like this too. Won’t be buying it. Where’s the fire slow down all potters aren’t at the master level.
Tricialee says
I agree with Phil and Shelly. Much too fast video, with expectations that the audience will also read the sub-titles and relate the text to the video content. Each facet of the clip was helpful on its own (video part and text/sub-title part), and I may have learned a new technique. Thank you.
Randy Bogner says
I liked the video. Quick and simple, with a great end result. It sounds like the video is full length. Thanks Jennifer and Bill! Very inspiring!
Dawn says
Maybe just a bit slower so the technique wasn’t missed while the subtitles were read. Had to turn the sound off myself.
Michele says
Interesting technique, but there was something going on with the rim of the mug that was not addressed in the video. It looked like the inside of the rim was texured with the rasp too. That narrow rasp that he used on the bottom of the pot looks neat, I’m going to get one of those. I turned off the music & watched it twice, got what I needed.
Jenny says
Lovely, lively, up-beat video. I enjoyed it immensely. Thanks.
kinga says
I write in response to the negative comments to this video. The techniques demonstrated here by Bill Wilkey are wonderfully useful yet self explanatory once viewed. It seems to me there is nothing here that requires greater detail for either beginners or skilled potters.Slow detailed videos are greatly appreciated but in this case the style seems perfectly suited to the subject. Thanks to Bill and all the artists who contribute greatly appreciated and valuable information at this site.
Melissa says
I liked the video also, quick and to the point. Seen everything I needed to see.
Peter says
I agree with a number of the positive and negative views expressed regarding the “rapid video” clip. I think it is fine as a quick “start to finish” teaser/trailer, which I believe was the intension. But I also value a true “video clip” segment from the actual video, which If I recall correctly, is how they labelled this video. Personally, I would like to see both. Make both available and label them correctly, then everyone can be happy.
Donna says
I loved the pace of the video and the music. It was so refreshing after watching some videos where it takes five minutes to center the clay. Those I usually fast forward until something worth watching is available.
Nancy Zoller says
I so like Bill’s forms…tried a covered jar after his PMI article…even bought a round rasp! Was looking for a video on casserole lids today, but sure liked this video…will try one this afternoon…thanks!
Teri Williams says
WAY too fast to apply anything seen. Please make demos real time with camera clise ups on the hands not far away on artist. Thank you for valuable and generous education. Close ups and slower speed appreciated. Life is too fast already.
naomi blumenthal says
What a nice, enjoyable and informative video. I appreciated the speed and Bill’s capable hands are fun to watch. Very personally useful for me and inspiring.