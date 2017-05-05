Already Registered? Please sign in.

How to make a mug that has personality

May 5, 2017
No Comments

This clip was excerpted from Figure to Function: Altered Pots Inspired by the Human Form, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

 

Great tricks on how to make a make that stands out

Once you have learned how to throw a mug that doesn’t weigh too much and has a relatively graceful handle, chances are you’ll want to figure out a way to make a mug with a little more personality. Good mug design is what makes a person reach for the same mug in the cupboard over and over again. A frequently reached-for mug not only functions well in use, but it also has to function well aesthetically.

Knowing how to make a mug that does these things is the hard part, even though sometimes it is the subtlest changes in a form that have the biggest impact. Today's video provides a great example of little tweaks making a big impact. In this clip, excerpted from her brand new video Figure to Function: Altered Pots Inspired by the Human Form, Tara Wilson shares a couple of little tricks for creating interesting details on a mug form. Not only does this video give you some neat things to try in the studio, it will also help you to start thinking about little things you can do to make your work more interesting. - Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

 

 

Having trouble watching the video?

Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.

 

 

To learn more about Tara Wilson or to see more images of her work, please visit www.tarawilsonpottery.com/.

 

For more interesting wheel throwing techniques, download your free copy of Five Great Pottery Wheel Throwing Techniques: Tips on Throwing Complex Pottery Forms Using Basic Throwing Skills.

 

 

