How to Attach a Generous Thrown Knob to a Lid Without Compromising Structure

April 28, 2017

This clip was excerpted from Throwing, Altering & Glazing for Function and Beauty, which is ON SALE for 50% off original list price in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

Sarah Jaeger's soup tureens have generous, bulbous knobs resembling "onion domes" popular in Russian architecture. They are quite striking and look like they'd be easy to use as well.

It can be problematic throwing a knob on a leatherhard lid, especially a large knob and especially with porcelain. There's always the worry that the lid will give out under the pressure or that the knob will be so heavy it will slump in the kiln. But in today's post, an excerpt from Throwing, Altering, & Glazing for Function and Beauty (which is now 50% off list price!), Sarah demonstrates how she makes them and gives tips for avoiding catastrophe! - Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

 

 

Having trouble watching the video?

Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.

 

 

To learn more about Sarah Jaeger or to see more images of her work, please visit www.sarahjaeger.com.

For more interesting wheel throwing techniques, download your free copy of Five Great Pottery Wheel Throwing Techniques: Tips on Throwing Complex Pottery Forms Using Basic Throwing Skills.

 

**First published in 2014

Comments

  1. Excellent and interesting demo. I look forward to trying it I like the concept of the knob being hollow and therefore not add tom much extra weight to the piece. My question is the fact that the knob is hollow, does that require a hole put into it somewhere so that it doesn’t explode?

  2. Hi Leslie! Yes, you do need to poke a hole to let air escape. Do it in an inconspicuous place on the underside of the lid. Sarah demonstrates this on the DVD – didn’t realize it didn’t make it into this clip!

  3. Hola Sarah, muy interesante tu video, y me gustó mucho lo fácil que lo explicas, yo no hablo inglés, pero sin embargo pude enterder bastante lo que explicas, porque tu voz es muy pausada y suave. Yo no tengo todavía la posibilidad económica de comprar los videos, así es que agradezco mucho que publiquéis en extracto aquí.
    A travez de este mensaje quiero saludar también a todos los ceramistas que dan a conocer y comparten su trabajo en libros y videos. Gracias.

  4. I love your videos, but I have one comment. I have noticed on numerous occassions that the pin tool is directly in the way of the viewer. Perhaps the videographer could ask the potter to move it during filming.

  7. video is not available at this time…this seems to happen often to me; but I do love watching when they work.

  10. Excellent idea and great video in terms of clarity of video and instructions/comments from the author. I like this idea it’s just what I need to help me.

  11. Great video, I really enjoyed watching Sarah Jaeger way of working with the closed knob on top of the soup tureen and all her other videos I’ve watched. Nice to know she is close by as I may be able to visit her studio in Helena one day as I live in Lethbridge.