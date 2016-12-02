Already Registered? Please sign in.

3 Expert Tips for Throwing Large Pots

December 2, 2016
1 Comment

This clip was excerpted from Extreme Alterations: Deconstructing and Decorating the Thrown Form, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

 

Improve Your Wheel Throwing Skills and Make Bigger Pots

 

For most people who are new to throwing clay, an early goal is throwing large pots (that don’t weigh 40 pounds!). But it can be hard to figure out how to get clay from the base up into the walls, as well as how to add shape without having the whole thing collapse.

If you struggle with these problems, today’s video clip should help. In this clip, an excerpt from Martina Lantin's video Extreme Alterations: Deconstructing and Decorating the Thrown Form, I’ve gathered three useful tips on throwing large pots to help you overcome obstacles that might be holding you back! - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

throwing-large-695

 

 

Having trouble watching the video?

To learn more about Martina Lantin or to see more images of her work, please visit www.mlceramics.com/.

 

For more interesting throwing techniques, download your free copy of Five Great Pottery Wheel Throwing Techniques: Tips on Throwing Complex Pottery Forms Using Basic Throwing Skills.

 

 

  1. Nice, thank you

