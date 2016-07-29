Already Registered? Please sign in.

Using Craft Paper to Sketch out Pottery Design Ideas

July 29, 2016
This clip was excerpted from Sewing Clay: Slab Building & Slip-Transferred Patterns, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

 

3-Dimensional Sketching: A Great Way to Come up with Slab Pottery Ideas

pottery-design-ideas_695For me, one of the most challenging aspects of slab building is envisioning a 3D form when staring at a flat slab. So I am always on the lookout for inspiration for new pottery design ideas. Pinterest and the internet in general can be great sources of handbuilt pottery ideas, but sometimes figuring out how to arrive at a shape from a flat slab is difficult.

If you have ever felt this frustration, today’s video clip will be just what you need. In this excerpt from her new video Sewing Clay: Slab Building & Slip-Transferred Patterns, Lauren Karle shows how she uses craft paper to “sketch” out new ceramic design ideas. This exercise will be a great tool for developing pottery ideas for beginners, as well as those who feel stuck in a rut. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

 

 

Karle-finishedTo learn more about Lauren Karle or to see more images of her work, please visit www.laurenkarle.com.

 

For more interesting handbuilding techniques, download your free copy of Five Great Handbuilding Techniques: Variations on Classic Techniques for Making Contemporary Handbuilt Pottery.

 

 

  2. Ummm, can someone please tell me what is “craft” paper? Is it the brightly colored thick paper that children use to make little crafty stuff with? The paper that Ms. Karle is using is “kraft paper”, spelled with a “K”, so called because it made using the “kraft process” that differentiates it from other production methods used in the paper industry.

