Two Ways to Get Creative with Pottery Handles

Pulling Pottery Handles with a Twist!

Pottery handles are sometimes overlooked in terms of design, but they are a great way to add interesting visual features to you pots. However, it is also important to know how to make handles for pottery that function well. But if you do it right, adding a little well-functioning flare to your handles can really set your work apart from the crowd.

In today's post, an excerpt from her new video, Elevating the Handmade: Creating Pottery with Personal Meaning, Julia Galloway demonstrates two awesome pitcher handle making techniques (although if you scaled them down, you might be able to make them work as mug or cup handles—experiment and let us know!). I love these techniques because they are simple enough for anyone to try, but they add so much to the pots. - Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

