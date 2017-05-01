Quilting with Clay: A Handbuilt Soft Slab Ceramic Wall Art Project

With Mother’s Day approaching, I thought it would be nice to share this post from one of my favorite clay mamas, Amy Sanders. This project is kind of a tribute to Amy’s mother and grandmother. Amy grew up watching her mother and grandmother sew and quilt. So it's no surprise that her clay work, which includes functional pottery as well as decorative wall pieces, has the appearance of soft quilted fabric. I love that Amy took this influence from her mom and grandma and translated it so beautifully into clay.

In today's post, you’ll learn how Amy constructs her quilt-like ceramic wall pieces. - Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

