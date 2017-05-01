Quilting with Clay: A Handbuilt Soft Slab Ceramic Wall Art Project

With Mother’s Day approaching, I thought it would be nice to share this post from one of my favorite clay mamas, Amy Sanders. This project is kind of a tribute to Amy’s mother and grandmother. Amy grew up watching her mother and grandmother sew and quilt. So it's no surprise that her clay work, which includes functional pottery as well as decorative wall pieces, has the appearance of soft quilted fabric. I love that Amy took this influence from her mom and grandma and translated it so beautifully into clay.
In today's post, you’ll learn how Amy constructs her quilt-like ceramic wall pieces. - Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
A Handbuilt Ceramic "Quilt"
by Amy Sanders
Begin with a relatively thin slab of fresh clay; if it is really soft, allow it to dry a little to the point that the corner will stand up when bent (this entire process will be done with soft clay with no drying in between). Compress and smooth with a metal rib. Cut out desired shape for the wall piece, a square or rectangle works best, and start small for the first try (about 5" x 5" will do). These pieces look nice hung in multiples, so I often create a template out of scrap card stock (old exhibition post cards work nicely) that I can use over and over again. This will become the design inside the border of the piece.
Mikele Meether says
This is fantastic. I’ve wanted to quilt with clay and now You’ve given me a good foundation. Thank you. this is great. your work is beautiful.
mikele
cape coral
Amy Martin says
What fun and clever pieces you’ve created! I do have a question though. In photo #8 where you are attaching a slab to the back of the quilt square, does the slab cover the entire back of the quilt square? If so, I am wondering how you keep from trapping air pockets where the ‘seams’ of the pieces protrude.
Thank you!
Beverly Haas says
Amy, I LOVE your technique and can’t wait to try it!!! I even bought the stationary from Clay Council with the photo of some of your handiwork. Thank you so much for sharing 🙂
Bev Haas
Solan
Janet Applegate says
Like Amy, I would love to have more details about attaching the back. I also wonder if running a wire in and out of the two holes can be difficult? This looks like fun!
Amy Sanders says
Thanks for all the kind responses! To answer a couple of the questions:
-Amy M.: no air will be trapped. There are two holes in the back piece to receive wire (as the hanging mechanism) after glaze firing. That would release any air trapped.
-Janet A.: I typically keep my holes relatively close together and just loop the wire through. The only time there are issues with this is if there is a quilting seam between those two holes that could potentially block the wire. I will usually just plan my design ahead of time to avoid this or just lay that seam down before attaching the back piece.
Hope this helps!
Robert Fox says
As a pottery instructor I am always looking for new slab projects for those of my students that do not have the strength to throw on the wheel. It looks like you have provided us with another winner!
Thanks Gene in Amarillo