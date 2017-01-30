Productive Play: How Playful Experimentation Leads to Fun Pottery Forms!

Learning to play in the studio can have its rewards, especially when new and unique forms are discovered. As is evident in her work, Chandra DeBuse embraces play in the studio. How else could she create such fun pieces?

In today's post, an excerpt from the Pottery Making Illustrated archives, she shares the process for making one of her "Treat Servers." I especially love the ingenious use of craft foam as a template! So smart. – Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

Using Craft Foam for Templates Results in Fun Forms!

by Chandra DeBuse

Start with an image that you would like to translate into a clay form—mine is a treat server with two tiers showing a visual narrative space. Compose the drawing on a large piece of sketchbook paper, envisioning the outer edge of the drawing as the interior contour of the server’s bottom dish.

Tip: Take care not to design any sharp V-cuts that could weaken the clay or encourage cracking.

Measuring out from the inner edge, mark the drawing of the bottom dish with a 2-inch wide rim to establish the bottom dish’s exterior. The interior rim line also serves as the outer edge of the smaller dish for the upper level of the server. Repeat the process, measuring in from the second line to the desired rim thickness for the upper dish and drawing the outline. Use scissors to cut out these concentric cloud-shaped frames. Trace the paper cutouts with a medium-tip indelible marker onto a 10×18-inch sheet of 2 mm-thick craft foam. Cut out the exterior frame with scissors. Use a craft knife to pierce the interior shapes before cutting, taking care to not cut into the frames. You now have your templates for building the clay dishes (figure 1). Mark the sides with an A and B on the front and back of the templates for each server, to ensure they match up later where using them.