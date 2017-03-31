How to Make a Platter with a Simple Template

This clip was excerpted from Simple Elegance: Slab Building & Glaze Color Exploration, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!
An Easy to Follow Ceramic Slab Project
For a couple of years now, I have been trying to make the switch from wheel throwing to handbuilding so I am always on the hunt for slab pottery ideas. Recently, I have been looking obsessively for ceramic platter ideas. I know how to make a platter on the pottery wheel, but with limited time in the studio, I really need to come up with a ceramic slab project that I can repeat again and again with less of a time commitment.
In today’s video clip, an excerpt from her video Simple Elegance: Slab Building & Glaze Color Exploration, Birdie Boone shares a plate-making technique in which she uses a simple oval template (but you could use any shape really) to make an elegant piece of slab pottery. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.
Having trouble watching the video?
Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.
To learn more about Birdie Boone or to see more images of her work, please visit www.birdiebooneceramics.com.
For more interesting handbuilding techniques, download your free copy of Five Great Handbuilding Techniques: Variations on Classic Techniques for Making Contemporary Handbuilt Pottery.
Comments
Tony Saunders says
Excellent video, makes a wonderful change from the long boring videos that some potters make, that send viewers to sleep before they reach the bones or interesting bits of the video.
An interesting technique – well done
Debbie Wales says
I love the foot treatment and will definitely use it for my platters. I have been making slab platters for years by slab rolling a large piece of clay, draping it over my bisqued hump mold which I made years ago. Then I use a large window squeegee to compress, starting from the far side of the foot area and pressing it into the clay while I draw it toward me. I turn the banding wheel a little and continue around several times until it is evenly compressed. This eliminates the need for the seam on the inside of the platter. I learned this squeegee tip while at a pottery conference years ago and it’s changed the way I do slab work- faster, simpler and much more even. When the pot’s leather hard , I turn it over and finish the top edge.
Thanks for the great video!