How to Make a Platter with a Simple Template

An Easy to Follow Ceramic Slab Project

For a couple of years now, I have been trying to make the switch from wheel throwing to handbuilding so I am always on the hunt for slab pottery ideas. Recently, I have been looking obsessively for ceramic platter ideas. I know how to make a platter on the pottery wheel, but with limited time in the studio, I really need to come up with a ceramic slab project that I can repeat again and again with less of a time commitment.

In today’s video clip, an excerpt from her video Simple Elegance: Slab Building & Glaze Color Exploration, Birdie Boone shares a plate-making technique in which she uses a simple oval template (but you could use any shape really) to make an elegant piece of slab pottery. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Birdie Boone or to see more images of her work, please visit www.birdiebooneceramics.com.

