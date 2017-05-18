How to Make Cane Handles for Pottery

If you are looking for an different and interesting way to make handles for your pots, you might want to investigate how to make cane handles. Sure, you can buy pre-made cane or bamboo handles for pottery, but if you make them yourself, you can really make your mark.

In today’s post, an excerpt from the May/June 2017 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated, Barbara Banfield walks us through the process of making cane handles. If the thought of using another material to make handles seems intimidating, you’ll see that it is really pretty simple in Barbara’s straightforward instruction. - Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

PS In the May/June issue of Pottery Making Illustrated you can learn how Barbara creates her clay baskets before adding the cane handles. The article includes step-by-step images of Barbara throwing the basket, which starts as a cylinder and is altered into an oval form with alternating slits.

Making Cane Handles to Add Something New to Your work

by Barbara Banfield

Cane Handle Making

Throughout history, cane handles have been used on ceramic vessels of all sorts. Due to the nature of the cane material—its pliability and strength—the possibilities for design and function are endless. Your imagination is your only limitation. This is a very basic handle that you can extrapolate into numerous ideas.

There are a wide variety of reeds that can be used to make the handles. I use a ¼-inch-flat oval and the basic round reed (1). You can purchase the cane from companies that sell materials for caning and repairing chairs. A little research on the web will result in a supplier close to you.