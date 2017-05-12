Already Registered? Please sign in.

Navigation

Ceramic Arts Daily

Navigation

How to Make a Comfortable Slab-Built Handle

May 12, 2017

Array
(
    [0] => WP_Term Object
        (
            [term_id] => 9
            [name] => Daily
            [slug] => daily
            [term_group] => 0
            [term_taxonomy_id] => 9
            [taxonomy] => category
            [description] => 
            [parent] => 0
            [count] => 1077
            [filter] => raw
            [meta] => Array
                (
                )

            [cat_ID] => 9
            [category_count] => 1077
            [category_description] => 
            [cat_name] => Daily
            [category_nicename] => daily
            [category_parent] => 0
        )

    [1] => WP_Term Object
        (
            [term_id] => 11
            [name] => Features
            [slug] => features
            [term_group] => 0
            [term_taxonomy_id] => 11
            [taxonomy] => category
            [description] => 
            [parent] => 0
            [count] => 981
            [filter] => raw
            [meta] => Array
                (
                )

            [cat_ID] => 11
            [category_count] => 981
            [category_description] => 
            [cat_name] => Features
            [category_nicename] => features
            [category_parent] => 0
        )

    [2] => WP_Term Object
        (
            [term_id] => 165
            [name] => Handbuilding Techniques
            [slug] => handbuilding-techniques
            [term_group] => 0
            [term_taxonomy_id] => 165
            [taxonomy] => category
            [description] => Handbuilding may be an ancient pottery making technique, but there is no shortage of exciting work being created today by the hands of ceramic artists. Here, we’ll share with you some of the most inventive handbuilt work out there and give step-by-step instruction from the artists making it. Handbuilding projects, from the simple coil built pot to complex slab built sculpture, are covered in detail. Peruse through our archive of articles and videos on handbuilding techniques, whether you want to brush up on a process or start off in a new direction. And, if you haven't already, be sure download your free copy of our Five Great Handbuilding Techniques: How to Make Pottery Using the Pinch, Coil and Slab Methods for some handbuilding project ideas.
            [parent] => 102
            [count] => 158
            [filter] => raw
            [meta] => Array
                (
                )

            [cat_ID] => 165
            [category_count] => 158
            [category_description] => Handbuilding may be an ancient pottery making technique, but there is no shortage of exciting work being created today by the hands of ceramic artists. Here, we’ll share with you some of the most inventive handbuilt work out there and give step-by-step instruction from the artists making it. Handbuilding projects, from the simple coil built pot to complex slab built sculpture, are covered in detail. Peruse through our archive of articles and videos on handbuilding techniques, whether you want to brush up on a process or start off in a new direction. And, if you haven't already, be sure download your free copy of our Five Great Handbuilding Techniques: How to Make Pottery Using the Pinch, Coil and Slab Methods for some handbuilding project ideas.
            [cat_name] => Handbuilding Techniques
            [category_nicename] => handbuilding-techniques
            [category_parent] => 102
        )

    [3] => WP_Term Object
        (
            [term_id] => 22
            [name] => Video
            [slug] => video
            [term_group] => 0
            [term_taxonomy_id] => 22
            [taxonomy] => category
            [description] => 
            [parent] => 0
            [count] => 299
            [filter] => raw
            [meta] => Array
                (
                )

            [cat_ID] => 22
            [category_count] => 299
            [category_description] => 
            [cat_name] => Video
            [category_nicename] => video
            [category_parent] => 0
        )

)

This clip was excerpted from Flat to Functional: Slab Building, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

 

napleshandle_620

It's Mother's Day weekend so to kick it off, today I thought I would feature another one of my favorite clay mamas: Lisa Naples. Not only that, but I thought I would bring back our MAMASDAY sale this weekend only! It's a win win!

Handles can be tricky to get right, and in this post, Lisa Naples shares her technique for making a slab-built handle for a cream pitcher. I love this handle because it is an interesting shape that complements her slab-built pitcher really well, and because, just by looking at it, you can tell it is comfortable. Have a look in this excerpt from Flat to Functional: Slab Building and Slip Decorating! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

PS: Take advantage of a special combo deal on Lisa's two videos Flat to Functional and Narrative Animal Sculptureand save more with promo code MAMASDAY!

 


Having trouble watching the video?

Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.

 

 

naples_finiTo learn more about Lisa Naples or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lisanaples.com/ceramics.

 

For more interesting handbuilding techniques, download your free copy of
Five Great Handbuilding Techniques: Variations on Classic Techniques for Making Contemporary Handbuilt Pottery.

 

Comments

  2. Ginny that’s just what I wanted to ask! Really interesting technique, but I had always been taught that you must put an air hole if you are making a totally enclosed form which this appears to be. What’s the secret?

  3. I recently attended a Hayne Bayless workshop. He extrudes hollow handles for his cups and pitchers and he said he does not poke holes in his handles and they never blow up. He makes hundreds of vessels. Likewise, I was always taught to make sure to poke a hole in hollow forms, even if it is just as wide as a pinpoint…I will be interested to see what Ginny does.

  4. yes, please tell us, air hole or no air hole? I made slab handles on a few pots awhile back and put air holes. I wasn’t sure if it was ok to let the glaze fill them up or whether they had to be clear right through the process, so to play it safe I left them clear. However, I didn’t like the existence of a hole (no matter how small) for a functional item that would get washed at some stage – surely the water would get in, even through a very small hole).

    Another question is if there are no air holes, does this cause an issue in a microwave?

    These 2 issues, water getting in and microwave safety has put me off doing more slab handles, as function is very important to me.

  5. I can’t remember which potter suggested this, but I think I read in another article that the ideal is to poke an airhole when you’re letting the piece dry and when you’re bisque firing. Once it’s bisque fired, you can feel free to plug the airhole with glaze for the next firing. I hope this is useful — and accurate! ;~)