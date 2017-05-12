How to Make a Comfortable Slab-Built Handle

This clip was excerpted from Flat to Functional: Slab Building, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

It's Mother's Day weekend so to kick it off, today I thought I would feature another one of my favorite clay mamas: Lisa Naples. Not only that, but I thought I would bring back our MAMASDAY sale this weekend only! It's a win win!

Handles can be tricky to get right, and in this post, Lisa Naples shares her technique for making a slab-built handle for a cream pitcher. I love this handle because it is an interesting shape that complements her slab-built pitcher really well, and because, just by looking at it, you can tell it is comfortable. Have a look in this excerpt from Flat to Functional: Slab Building and Slip Decorating! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

PS: Take advantage of a special combo deal on Lisa's two videos Flat to Functional and Narrative Animal Sculpture—and save more with promo code MAMASDAY!