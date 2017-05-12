How to Make a Comfortable Slab-Built Handle

This clip was excerpted from Flat to Functional: Slab Building, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!
It's Mother's Day weekend so to kick it off, today I thought I would feature another one of my favorite clay mamas: Lisa Naples. Not only that, but I thought I would bring back our MAMASDAY sale this weekend only! It's a win win!
Handles can be tricky to get right, and in this post, Lisa Naples shares her technique for making a slab-built handle for a cream pitcher. I love this handle because it is an interesting shape that complements her slab-built pitcher really well, and because, just by looking at it, you can tell it is comfortable. Have a look in this excerpt from Flat to Functional: Slab Building and Slip Decorating! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
To learn more about Lisa Naples or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lisanaples.com/ceramics.
Comments
Ginny Clark says
Great video! But do you poke a hole for the air later?
Judy Adams says
Ginny that’s just what I wanted to ask! Really interesting technique, but I had always been taught that you must put an air hole if you are making a totally enclosed form which this appears to be. What’s the secret?
eleanor brown says
I recently attended a Hayne Bayless workshop. He extrudes hollow handles for his cups and pitchers and he said he does not poke holes in his handles and they never blow up. He makes hundreds of vessels. Likewise, I was always taught to make sure to poke a hole in hollow forms, even if it is just as wide as a pinpoint…I will be interested to see what Ginny does.
Denise McDonald says
yes, please tell us, air hole or no air hole? I made slab handles on a few pots awhile back and put air holes. I wasn’t sure if it was ok to let the glaze fill them up or whether they had to be clear right through the process, so to play it safe I left them clear. However, I didn’t like the existence of a hole (no matter how small) for a functional item that would get washed at some stage – surely the water would get in, even through a very small hole).
Another question is if there are no air holes, does this cause an issue in a microwave?
These 2 issues, water getting in and microwave safety has put me off doing more slab handles, as function is very important to me.
S Hatch says
I can’t remember which potter suggested this, but I think I read in another article that the ideal is to poke an airhole when you’re letting the piece dry and when you’re bisque firing. Once it’s bisque fired, you can feel free to plug the airhole with glaze for the next firing. I hope this is useful — and accurate! ;~)