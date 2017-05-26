Already Registered? Please sign in.

How to Create an Ornamental Yet Functional Handle

May 26, 2017

This clip was excerpted from Creating Curves with Clay, which is 40% off original list price in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

sale ends 5/29/17 at 7 am EDT

Handles are something I struggled with for a long time. Once I started to get my handles the way I wanted, I realized that my pieces as a whole looked better. Another example of how paying attention to all the details in a piece can make a world of difference.

In today's video, Martha Grover shows how she "fancies" up a pulled handle to make it look perfect (and function well) on one of her elegant butter boxes. - Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

 

 

Martha-Grover FinishedTo learn more about Martha Grover or to see more images of her work, please visit www.marthagrover.com.

For more interesting handbuilding techniques, download your free copy of
Five Great Handbuilding Techniques: Variations on Classic Techniques for Making Contemporary Handbuilt Pottery.