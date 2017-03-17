How to Add Interest to a Handbuilt Tumbler by Paddling the Foot and Adding a Foot Ring

This clip was excerpted from What If? Explorations with Texture and Soft Slabs, which is available in the CAD Shop!
Happy Friday folks! Sandi Pierantozzi is a master of handbuilding fun and exciting pottery. In her video, What if? Explorations with Texture and Soft Slabs, she demonstrates a variety of techniques for building and decorating forms. So today, I'm sharing a great clip from the DVD.
In this clip, Sandi takes a basic cylindrical tumbler made with soft slabs, and adds a bit of elegance by paddling the bottom and adding a foot ring. I loved the way this foot turned a plain old cylinder shape into something a little more fancy. The clip is also full of little tidbits that can be applied to a lot of studio practices. - Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
Comments
alexis says
Suggestion: It would be helpful to me that your presenter show a finished pot at the beginning of a demo so I get an idea of where the potter is headed prior to the actual construction, as well as another shot at the end of the demo, the pot being fired and glazed, to renew my picture of the finished pot. Thanks.
Karen MacMurray says
Ditto.
Doris deLespinasse says
Another ditto – knowing the ultimate form makes the steps along the way clearer. Otherwise, really excellent. Sandy appears to be a great teacher.
Brigitta Feinberg says
I couldn’t get the video to play –don’t know why. Usually I do not have any problems these little clips.
Karen B Borg says
That cone shaped form will solve many problems for me. Thank you!