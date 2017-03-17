Already Registered? Please sign in.

How to Add Interest to a Handbuilt Tumbler by Paddling the Foot and Adding a Foot Ring

March 17, 2017

This clip was excerpted from What If? Explorations with Texture and Soft Slabs, which is available in the CAD Shop!

 

 

Happy Friday folks! Sandi Pierantozzi is a master of handbuilding fun and exciting pottery. In her video, What if? Explorations with Texture and Soft Slabsshe demonstrates a variety of techniques for building and decorating forms. So today, I'm sharing a great clip from the DVD. 

In this clip, Sandi takes a basic cylindrical tumbler made with soft slabs, and adds a bit of elegance by paddling the bottom and adding a foot ring. I loved the way this foot turned a plain old cylinder shape into something a little more fancy. The clip is also full of little tidbits that can be applied to a lot of studio practices. - Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

 

 

Having trouble watching the video?

Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.

 

 


To learn more about Sandi Pierantozzi or see more images of her work, please visit http://sandiandneil.com/

 

For fabulous forming techniques, be sure to download your free copy of Five Great Handbuilding Techniques: Variations on Classic Techniques for Making Contemporary Handbuilt Pottery.

 

**First published in 2013

Comments

  1. Suggestion: It would be helpful to me that your presenter show a finished pot at the beginning of a demo so I get an idea of where the potter is headed prior to the actual construction, as well as another shot at the end of the demo, the pot being fired and glazed, to renew my picture of the finished pot. Thanks.

  3. Another ditto – knowing the ultimate form makes the steps along the way clearer. Otherwise, really excellent. Sandy appears to be a great teacher.

  4. I couldn’t get the video to play –don’t know why. Usually I do not have any problems these little clips.