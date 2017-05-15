Generating New Ceramic Forms with Slab Pottery Templates

Using templates for slab pottery is a great way to consistently build a form over and over again. But there are more benefits than just that. Andrew Avakian makes templates to help generate new slab built forms. Andrew creates maquettes of possible new pieces using tagboard and then tweaks them until he creates the desired form. Then he builds the piece in clay.

In this post, an excerpt from the May 2017 issue of Ceramics Monthly, Andrew shares how he makes a box that he developed in this way. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

PS: Check out the May 2017 issue of Ceramics Monthly to see Andrew finish this form and learn how he refines his surfaces and adds color to the piece.

Using Templates for Slab Pottery as an Idea Generator

by Andrew Avakian