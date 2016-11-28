Decoration as Structure: Integrating Ornamentation into Form

The last strip is scored and slipped in place at a 45° angle, slanting inward (2). This will give me a nice shoulder to throw a flange for the lid to rest on. The jar is allowed to set up to a soft leather hard, just firm enough to support the pressure of adding and throwing a coil to make the flange.

I center the jar (with the base still in the form mold) on the wheel and use a needle tool to cut the rim level. I score and slip a coil into place on the rim and throw a flange for the lid (3). This is one of the most dynamic parts of the finished jar; a strong horizontal line that conspicuously shows the different touch between the squishy, press-molded body and the precise thrown rim. I usually leave this rim unglazed as to increase focal attention.

I throw the lid immediately after the rim so that they will both shrink at the same rate. I have noticed that even though the rim is freshly thrown, the body of the jar has already begun to shrink. This can throw off the precision of the lid fit.

To compensate, I usually throw the lid slightly larger (1⁄8 of an inch or so) than the flange. When both the lid and the lip are leather hard, I trim the lid to fit the jar. Once the rim is leather hard, I remove the jar from the form mold and flip it over. Because the plaster form mold absorbs moisture, the bottom is usually a soft leather hard and ready for the thrown foot. I center the jar on the wheel upside down (resting on the rim), and mark with a needle tool where the foot-ring will go. This area is scored and slipped and a coil is added and thrown into a foot for the jar (4).

Finally, after trimming the leather-hard lid to fit the jar, I throw the knob. I use a profile tool made from a piece of sheet metal to give me a precise, decorative finial (5). Additional profile tools are also used to make decorative marks on the inside of the lid and the bottom of the jar (6).