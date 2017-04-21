Video: Make Surfaces that Pop!

How to Screen Print and Stencil Layers of Underglazes
Screen printing on clay is one of my favorite ceramic decorating techniques. And using paper stencils and underglaze is right up there with it. Both are fantastic ways to transfer imagery to a pot (especially if you are “drawing compromised,” as I am). One of the best practitioners of these techniques is Kansas City-based artist Meredith Host.
In today’s video clip, an quick excerpt from Meredith’s video Form, Pattern, and Underglaze (which is only $19.97 right now as part of our Spring Cleaning Sale), she gives an overview of her screen-printing and stenciling process. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.
Having trouble watching the video?
Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.
To learn more about Meredith Host or to see more images of her work, please visit www.meredithhost.com.
For more interesting decorating techniques, download your free copy of Five Great Pottery Decorating Techniques: A How-to Guide for Decorating Ceramics with Slip Transfers, Chinese Brush Techniques, Ceramic Slip, Sgraffito, and More.
Comments
Deb Hershey-Miller says
Where do you find the screen with design?
Heather says
I love the screen technique – is that something you made or bought? If it is commercially available could you share a link? Beautiful work! Thanks
Cheri says
I’d like to know as well…thank you
Audrey Worman says
What the first design cut into the screen, then laid flat and rub underglaze over?
Audrey Worman says
The first design depicted that she rubbed over to create the rubbed on design and then lifted the screen. Seemed like a paste rubbed on? Is this true?
Jennifer Harnetty says
Meredith uses underglazes that she allows to stiffen up to a paste-like consistency.
Ash Neukamm says
Meredith makes these screens using a thermofax machine. First you create a high-contrast image (black and white), copy it using a toner printer, and then finally burn it onto a special thermofax screen with the thermofax machine. Once her screen is made, she uses thickened underglaze to apply color to her pottery.
Jennifer Harnetty says
There are many different ways to make screens for screen printing on ceramics. Meredith explains the thermofax process on her video, and she also demonstrates making a screen with EZScreens, which come with a photosensitive emulsion and you use sunlight to burn the screen. You can also send away to have screens made for you (Forrest Middelton explains this in his DVD), or make them yourself (covered on Paul Wandless and Jason Bige Burnett’s videos). There are also ceramic suppliers who sell premade screens (Mayco is one). Hope that helps!
Kimberleigh says
Love it ! ty ty for sharin’
[email protected] says
May you make another videos how to make the screen with the design?? Very beautifull and love to see it. Will soon try on it. Thanks a lot