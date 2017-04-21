Video: Make Surfaces that Pop!

How to Screen Print and Stencil Layers of Underglazes

Screen printing on clay is one of my favorite ceramic decorating techniques. And using paper stencils and underglaze is right up there with it. Both are fantastic ways to transfer imagery to a pot (especially if you are “drawing compromised,” as I am). One of the best practitioners of these techniques is Kansas City-based artist Meredith Host.

In today’s video clip, an quick excerpt from Meredith’s video Form, Pattern, and Underglaze (which is only $19.97 right now as part of our Spring Cleaning Sale), she gives an overview of her screen-printing and stenciling process. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

Having trouble watching the video?

Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.

To learn more about Meredith Host or to see more images of her work, please visit www.meredithhost.com.

For more interesting decorating techniques, download your free copy of Five Great Pottery Decorating Techniques: A How-to Guide for Decorating Ceramics with Slip Transfers, Chinese Brush Techniques, Ceramic Slip, Sgraffito, and More.