Using Clay Wax and Black Stain to Create a Weathered Look on Pottery

Scot Cameron-Bell has never been afraid of color. Living by the motto that “your art does not have to match your sofa,” she has been creating brightly colored pottery for years. When she found some old pottery shards washed up on a beach, she was inspired to add a weathered, crackle effect to her colorful surfaces.

Rather than using a crackle glaze, Scot wanted to stretch the clay and create crackles in a more deliberate fashion in specific areas of her drawings. In today’s post, an excerpt from the January/February 2017 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated, she shares how she gets the look she wants using a damp box, clay wax, and black stain. – Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

Clay Wax Technique Helps Create an Aged Look

by Scot Cameron-Bell

Designing a Surface

Remove the vase from the moisture box. First, I sketch on the pot with intended drawings and color selections, then I lightly draw on the vase with a sharp wooden skewer to create a visible outline of the narrative. I paint the drawings with bright shades of AMACO, Duncan, and Spectrum commercial underglazes (1). When the underglazes are dry on the vase, I use a cosmetic sponge to gently wipe off some of the color to give the vase a weathered look (2).