How to Print on Clay Using a Photocopied Pattern

February 24, 2017
5 Comments

This clip was excerpted from Sewing Clay: Slab Building and Slip-Transferred Patterns, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

 

Image Transfer on Clay Technique

slip-transfer-karle-695When I first started learning about image transfer on clay a few years back, I knew I found something I could keep playing with for years and years. The great thing is, there are seemingly endless ways of doing ceramic transfer printing. (Here is another printing on clay technique right here as a matter of fact).

In today’s post, a time-lapsed excerpt from her video Sewing Clay: Slab Building and Slip-Transferred Patterns, Lauren Karle shows how to print on clay using photocopied patterns. The great thing about these clay transfers is you can make them totally personal by using patterns that are unique to you. Enjoy! - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

(p.s. Lauren explains how to generate personal patterns in Sewing Clay: Slab Building and Slip Transferred Patterns!)

 

 

finished-plate-karleTo learn more about Lauren Karle or to see more images of her work, please visit www.laurenkarle.com/.

 

For more interesting decorating techniques, download your free copy of Ceramic Decorating Tool Techniques: Decorating Pottery with Wax Resist, Slip Trailers, Clay Stamps, Carving Tools and More.

 

 

Comments

  1. Hi Lauren from the other side of the country … enjoyed our class together at Santa Fe Clay last winter!!!!! Think of you often – hope you are well …

    • Hi Carolyn, this video does have sound. Make sure to turn on the volume on your device and also check that the sound is not muted on youtube. -CAD Staff

Leave a Reply