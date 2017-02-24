How to Print on Clay Using a Photocopied Pattern

This clip was excerpted from Sewing Clay: Slab Building and Slip-Transferred Patterns, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

Image Transfer on Clay Technique

When I first started learning about image transfer on clay a few years back, I knew I found something I could keep playing with for years and years. The great thing is, there are seemingly endless ways of doing ceramic transfer printing. (Here is another printing on clay technique right here as a matter of fact).

In today’s post, a time-lapsed excerpt from her video Sewing Clay: Slab Building and Slip-Transferred Patterns, Lauren Karle shows how to print on clay using photocopied patterns. The great thing about these clay transfers is you can make them totally personal by using patterns that are unique to you. Enjoy! - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Lauren Karle or to see more images of her work, please visit www.laurenkarle.com/.

