How to Create Tactile Decoration with Slip Trailing, Terra Sigillata, and Sgraffito

Create tactile decoration by combining slip trailing, terra sigillata, and underglaze

Making low-fire work in an electric kiln, Liz Zlot Summerfield carefully considers her surface decoration at every step along the way. In today's post, an excerpt from her DVD Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs: Developing Ideas, Sketches,and Patterns into Functional Pottery, Liz shares a couple of techniques that help create surface variation that functions aesthetically and tactilely.- Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

**First published in March 2014