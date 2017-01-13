Already Registered? Please sign in.

How to Create Tactile Decoration with Slip Trailing, Terra Sigillata, and Sgraffito

January 13, 2017
This clip was excerpted from Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs: Developing Ideas, Sketches,and Patterns into Functional Pottery, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

 

Create tactile decoration by combining slip trailing, terra sigillata, and underglaze

Making low-fire work in an electric kiln, Liz Zlot Summerfield carefully considers her surface decoration at every step along the way. In today's post, an excerpt from her DVD Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs: Developing Ideas, Sketches,and Patterns into Functional Pottery, Liz shares a couple of techniques that help create surface variation that functions aesthetically and tactilely.- Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

lizsurface_695

 

 

lzssaltandpep

To learn more about Liz Zlot Summerfield or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lzspottery.com.

 

 **First published in March 2014

Comments

  2. So interesting and so clearly explained. As a potter very much in a learning stage it gives me inspiration and excitement as to what is possible.

Leave a Reply