Combining the sgraffito technique with stencils for a striking look

The crisp bold lines of stencils combined with thinner more delicate sgraffito designs can result in a beautiful contrast on pottery. Case in point, the work of Anna and Kevin Ramsay.

In today’s post, an excerpt from the February 2017 issue of Ceramics Monthly, Anna and Kevin share their unique way of creating stencils, as well as a cool image transfer process that aids their sgraffito technique. – Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

Layering Sgraffito Designs with Stenciled Imagery

by Anna and Kevin Ramsay

Our life and values are strongly rooted in self-reliance, so when Kevin and I began working in clay we resisted investing in studio equipment. Instead, we invested time and spent a year and a half developing a clay body, slips, and glazes that would later form the foundation of our work.

Looking to focus on creating highly functional tableware, finding a dense, non-porous clay body was a priority. Low-fire ceramics appealed to us from an economic perspective but unfortunately didn’t offer the physical properties we desired. This prompted research into fritware and its ability to achieve high vitrification at low temperatures. Discovering Abu’l-Qasim’s 13th-century treatise on ceramics formed a base to start experimenting with formulas.