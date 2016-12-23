Already Registered? Please sign in.

A Brilliant Warm-Up Exercise for Brushwork Decoration

December 23, 2016
1 Comment

This clip was excerpted from The Brush & The Wheel, whichis part of the Winter DVD Clearance and is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

 

 

I love love love the look of brushwork decoration, but up to now, I have been a big chicken about actually trying it myself. I’ve never been very good at getting nice fluid brushstrokes and I have never wanted to practice on a pot. I know I could practice on paper, but it’s just not the same.

In today’s video, an excerpt from Michael Kline’s videoThe Brush & The Wheel, Michael explains a warm up exercise he came up with that approximates practicing on a pot with very low investment. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

klinewarmup_695

 

 

Having trouble watching the video?

Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.

 

 

klinefinished To learn more about Michael Kline or to see more images of his work, please visit www.klinepottery.com

For more interesting decorating techniques, download your free copy of Five Great Pottery Decorating Techniques: A How-to Guide for Decorating Ceramic Surfaces.

 

 

**First published in July 2015

