A Brilliant Warm-Up Exercise for Brushwork Decoration

I love love love the look of brushwork decoration, but up to now, I have been a big chicken about actually trying it myself. I’ve never been very good at getting nice fluid brushstrokes and I have never wanted to practice on a pot. I know I could practice on paper, but it’s just not the same.
In today’s video, an excerpt from Michael Kline’s videoThe Brush & The Wheel, Michael explains a warm up exercise he came up with that approximates practicing on a pot with very low investment. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.
Jo-Ann Olmstead says
Great idea — beautiful brushwork. Thanks for sharing!