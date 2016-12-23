A Brilliant Warm-Up Exercise for Brushwork Decoration

This clip was excerpted from The Brush & The Wheel, whichis part of the Winter DVD Clearance and is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

I love love love the look of brushwork decoration, but up to now, I have been a big chicken about actually trying it myself. I’ve never been very good at getting nice fluid brushstrokes and I have never wanted to practice on a pot. I know I could practice on paper, but it’s just not the same.

In today’s video, an excerpt from Michael Kline’s videoThe Brush & The Wheel, Michael explains a warm up exercise he came up with that approximates practicing on a pot with very low investment. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

Having trouble watching the video?

Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.