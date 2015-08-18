Jennifer Poellot Harnetty

EDITOR, CERAMIC ARTS DAILY
PROGRAM MANAGER, CERAMIC ARTS DAILY PRESENTS VIDEO SERIES
Jennifer Harnetty discovered ceramics the quarter before she graduated from Ohio University with an English degree in 1996 and has been making pots ever since. In 2004, she became assistant editor, and later associate editor, of Ceramics Monthly and Pottery Making Illustrated (positions that nicely combined her interest in ceramics and her English degree, wouldn’t you say?). In 2008, she became editor of Ceramic Arts Daily, and more recently, DVD program manager for the Ceramic Arts Daily Presents video series, an expanding collection of instructional videos for ceramic artists.
Outside the office, Jen is kept busy in her gig as mom to an energetic (to put it mildly) little boy. Other interests include family, friends, music, gardening, dogs, horses, being crafty, books, movies, endless home improvement projects.
In her precious 2-3 hours in the studio a week, she has been working in both porcelain and earthenware because she apparently enjoys having to thoroughly rid her studio of red clay remnants when ready to begin a porcelain run. A huge fan of bright color, Jen is obsessed with underglaze decoration, decals, and various image transfer techniques.
Comments
Linda Hendry says
Dear Editor,
Love what I see online at CAD. I have made 3 attempts to subscribe/register, but have not received a password to log in. Am I doing something wrong? Can you please advise?
Much appreciated. I made my living in ceramic art almost 30 years ago until my personal situation made it impossible. Now that I am in a position to once again do what I love I am anxious to absorb as much info and advice as possible.
I look forward to your response.
With thanks,
Linda.
Jennifer Harnetty says
@ Linda Hendry: Thanks so much for your interest in subscribing to CAD. We just switched over to a new redesigned site and are working out some kinks in the sign up process (which worked just fine during our testing phase! Frustrating!). So, please be patient and try again later! Sorry for the inconvenience! – Jennifer Harnetty, editor.
barbara wiadrowski says
Cant, access forums or sign in anymore.
For a,few days , even from google I keep getting redirected to cad home pAge. Missing forum friends badly.
A m I the only one affected this way?
Babs
Barbara Wiadrowski
Marko says
Ever since I changed my email, I haven’t been receiving any emails, post notifications. And I can log in, but then I am not allowed to make post. I found a “Resend Verification” by my sign in, I pressed it, got a new window that says it has been sent to my email, but I get nothing. I closed out my Yahoo account. Could that be why. It was my old email. Need to get back on the forum. I can sign in with my new email, but I can’t post or anything. Please save me.