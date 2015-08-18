Jennifer Poellot Harnetty

EDITOR, CERAMIC ARTS DAILY

PROGRAM MANAGER, CERAMIC ARTS DAILY PRESENTS VIDEO SERIES

Jennifer Harnetty discovered ceramics the quarter before she graduated from Ohio University with an English degree in 1996 and has been making pots ever since. In 2004, she became assistant editor, and later associate editor, of Ceramics Monthly and Pottery Making Illustrated (positions that nicely combined her interest in ceramics and her English degree, wouldn’t you say?). In 2008, she became editor of Ceramic Arts Daily, and more recently, DVD program manager for the Ceramic Arts Daily Presents video series, an expanding collection of instructional videos for ceramic artists.

Outside the office, Jen is kept busy in her gig as mom to an energetic (to put it mildly) little boy. Other interests include family, friends, music, gardening, dogs, horses, being crafty, books, movies, endless home improvement projects.

In her precious 2-3 hours in the studio a week, she has been working in both porcelain and earthenware because she apparently enjoys having to thoroughly rid her studio of red clay remnants when ready to begin a porcelain run. A huge fan of bright color, Jen is obsessed with underglaze decoration, decals, and various image transfer techniques.