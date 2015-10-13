ASSISTANT EDITOR, PUBLICATIONS & WEB CONTENT, CERAMIC ARTS DAILY
Ash Neukamm found clay during her second semester of college at the University of Florida and quickly became obsessed! After graduating in 2010, she attended the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth's Post-Baccalaureate program. After a year of hard work she was accepted into the Ohio State University's Master of Fine Arts program and graduated in 2014. She's currently spent the last 6 years studying, making pots, teaching, and living in Columbus, OH.
Ash is happy to have a large basement studio where she can throw and make a mess. Outside of the office and studio, she enjoys reading, cooking, hiking, entertaining her pup, and hanging with her boyfriend and family.
Comments
david peterson says
Hello Ash. I am a fellow gator (1974) with a BFA in ceramics and still at it although, more slowly. I have just in the last three years had somewhat of a resurgence. My direction is more sculptural now and I am very interested in glazes that would be more suitable for my work. Recently, I inadvertently came across a potter who’s work and glazing approach is what I am after. His name is Peter Wearing and his video drives me crazy. I love the layer upon layer built up approach in a painterly way. My question to you is, I want to be at this stage now but, a lot of experimentation lies ahead. My first start would be looking at what “artistic” glazes i.e. crazing, crackle glaze recipes are already out there and I am not aware of any books devoted to these or may include these techniques. I understand this my not be in your wheelhouse but, perhaps the staff may be able to address.
Thanks so much
David Peterson
Sav. Ga.
Ash Neukamm says
Hi David, it’s nice to meet another Gator! We have a lot of great information about sculpture or “artistic” glazes on our website, as well as in our Ceramic Arts Handbook Series, Low-Fire Glazes, High-Fire Glazes, and Cone 5-6 Glazes. Depending on what temperature you fire to, you might consider picking up a book from our Shop. I also highly recommend the Ceramic Recipes website. There is free content which might be useful for you, and there is also paid content that is much more expansive.
Here is a list of CAD articles with “sculpture glazes” in the title: http://ceramicartsdaily.org/search-results/?q=sculpture%20glazes
Low-Fire Glazes: http://ceramicartsdaily.org/bookstore/low-fire-glazes-and-special-projects/
High-Fire Glazes: http://ceramicartsdaily.org/bookstore/high-fire-glazes/
Cone 5-6 Glazes: http://ceramicartsdaily.org/bookstore/cone-5-6-glazes-materials_2-2/
Ceramic Recipes: https://ceramicrecipes.org/
I hope you find these links helpful. Go Gators!