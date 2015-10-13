ASSISTANT EDITOR, PUBLICATIONS & WEB CONTENT, CERAMIC ARTS DAILY

Ash Neukamm found clay during her second semester of college at the University of Florida and quickly became obsessed! After graduating in 2010, she attended the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth's Post-Baccalaureate program. After a year of hard work she was accepted into the Ohio State University's Master of Fine Arts program and graduated in 2014. She's currently spent the last 6 years studying, making pots, teaching, and living in Columbus, OH.

Ash is happy to have a large basement studio where she can throw and make a mess. Outside of the office and studio, she enjoys reading, cooking, hiking, entertaining her pup, and hanging with her boyfriend and family.