We all love tools, especially pottery tools, and we normally think about forming when we talk about tools for ceramics, but the most useful clay tools we have, besides our hands, are tools for decorating our ceramic work. A decorative surface, of course, is the first thing noticed about a piece of pottery, and as with all things made by hand, the right tools make all the difference. Ceramic Decorating Tool Techniques: Decorating Pottery with Wax Resist, Slip Trailers, Clay Stamps, Carving Tools and More explains those tools in detail and shows you how to use them for the greatest effect for your own ceramic surfaces. Make your own ceramic colored pencils, or try using a combination of dry and wet decorating techniques to get maximum depth out of your work. For a more traditional approach that has your own personal touch, try making your own brushes!
Here's an excerpt from Ceramic Decorating Tool Techniques:
Using Image Transfer and Mishima Techniques to Make Drawings on Pottery
by Molly Hatch
Mishima is a traditional Korean slip-inlay technique. The Korean pottery you see with mishima decoration typically use several colors of slip in the same piece. I basically use the same black slip recipe for all of my mishima drawing. I always reference a pattern when I am drawing on my pots and sometimes I use a template to transfer a detail of the pattern.
In this case, I am using the template to transfer the bird in the pattern onto the cup surface. I make my templates by laminating my own drawing of a found pattern. This is helpful if you are trying to make multiples, but still requires a lot of drawing and interpretation because you are drawing on a three-dimensional surface.
Apply a layer of stain over the drawing using a wide brush. Once the pot has dried back to the dry leather-hard state and any sheen on the slip has gone, wipe away excess slip from the surface of the pot using a clean sponge. You need to clean the sponge often during this process to avoid streaks on the surface of the pot.
To read the rest of this article, download your free copy of Ceramic Decorating Tool Techniques.
Ceramic Decorating Tool Techniques also includes the following:
Considerations for Carving
By Emily Reason
Carving into a clay surface can be very gratifying, but when you’re making pieces for use, you need to be mindful that the carving accentuates the function, rather than hindering it. Being attentive to a few basic design considerations will help you keep your clay carving appropriate to the form.
Decorating Wheels
by John W. Conrad
Rolling stamps are a really fun way to add texture to a piece. There are lots of commercial clay rollers out there in a wide variety of patterns, but making your own clay rollers gives you the opportunity to make your own mark. In this article, John Conrad explains how he makes rollers out of furniture casters.
Comments
Cecilia says
Gracias, tratare de traducirlo. Muchisimas gracias por el el regalo.
Olga says
Thanks you aré the best ceramic Magazine
sook yeon lee says
Mishima is a traditional Korean slip-inlay technique.
Mishima -I dont know where this name comes from . the real name is not MISHIMA
the real name of traditaional Korean slip inlay technique is called
“SANG GAM” not MISHIMA
please correct this name. mishima which sounds like Japanese.