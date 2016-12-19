Wood Fired Pots Without the Wood Kiln

Wood firing clay is an exciting endeavor and if you ever have a chance to participate in a wood firing, I say do it! Wood firing clay results in beautiful surface treatments that range from melted rivulets of ash to delicate red-orange blushes, however not everyone has the time or energy (or kiln!) to devote to the wood-firing experience.

Enter Ryan Coppage’s electric wood ash glazes, which mimic the subtle colors, patterns, and depth of wood-fired glazes in an electric kiln! – Jennifer Harnetty, editor

P.S. For more electric wood ash recipes download your free copy of Wood Kiln Firing Techniques and Tips today!

Wood Ash Glaze for the Electric Kiln

by Ryan Coppage, PhD

Cone 6 Electric Wood-Ash Ceramics

Unfortunately, you can’t realistically go about creating a sodium-vapor deposition atmosphere for flashing in an electric kiln or create a side draft to make those gorgeous wadding-directed flame patterns without destroying your elements and making the process horribly destructive and costly; however, you can easily load a “wood-ash glaze” into a spray gun and spray the patterns across your pottery (already mounted on wadding and shells) from one direction. The glaze will be easily blocked and directed by wadding, akin to results from a side-draft or anagama kiln. To match the palette of colors achieved from firing in a wood-fire kiln, red iron oxide can be added to the glaze. The recipe (shown below), uses a very small quantity of soda ash to promote flashing of the surface of Standard’s 182G clay body, which was recently labeled as vitrified at cone 6. Additionally, you may have noticed that this clay flashes with the use of sodium feldspars in oxidation. Some amount of sodium likely gasses out of the glaze during firing, creating a subtle orange blush halo on bare clay where the glaze line terminates.