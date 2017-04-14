Already Registered? Please sign in.

Super Quick Terra Sigillata Plus Feather and Horsehair Raku Firing

April 14, 2017
16 Comments

This clip was excerpted from Raku Firing: Expanding the Potential of the Raku Kiln, which is 40% OFF in the Ceramic Arts Shop until April 21, 2017 at 7 am EDT!

 
Using horsehair and feathers in raku firing yields incredible marks that can't be created in any other type of firing. But for optimal results in horsehair and feather raku, you should have a smooth surface. Marcia Selsor creates this ideal surface with terra sigillata and I loved her no-muss-no-fuss method for mixing sig. In today's video, an excerpt from her video Raku Firing: Expanding the Potential of the Raku Kiln, Marcia demonstrates this technique and a horsehair/feather firing.- Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

 

Horsehaire and feather raku pot by Marcia Selsor.

Horsehair and feather raku pot by Marcia Selsor.

To learn more about Marcia Selsor or to see more images of her work, please visit www.marciaselsor.com.

For more great alternative firing techniques, be sure to download your free copy of Successful Tips and Techniques for Raku Firing: How to Select Raku Clays, Glazes, Kilns and Combustibles.

 

**First published in 2014

Comments

  1. Hi Marcia, great demo! I hope to fire some kilns again some day, together with you. I will order your DVD of course. Or is there a downloadable version available on CAD? Hugs winging over the pond! Evelyne

  4. Could you tell me what ‘Darvon” is please? I’m in Australia and I don’t think we have anything by that name. Its tricky when people talk in brand names for your international audience.

  6. Denise, you asked, “Could you tell me what ‘Darvon” is please?”

    Darvan is a dispersing agent or defloculant used, among other things, to require less water in clay for slip casting. Because it allows the clay to have less viscousity with less water, there is less shrinkage than with the same amount of water to make the slip pourable.
    http://www.vanderbiltminerals.com/product_categories/product_listing/category/paint-and-coatings-products-darvanreg-dispersing-agents

    FP

  8. Denise,
    As Fielding said, the darvon is a dispersal . It helps the solids to disperse into the water and stay afloat rather than settle. just a few drops needed. Ask your supplier about dispersals. Sodium Silicate is another.

    Marcia

  12. Enjoyed the video and how concise and orderly you made the process. Did you fire to 1200 before applying the horsehair and feathers? It has inspired me.

  13. Must say, your terra sig process is absolutely brilliant! No more siphon and “slurp” the sig. 🙂 I’ve attended a workshop with you at Finch’s and appreciated your talent and generosity. Now…I love your innovativeness. Looking forward to the rest of your DVD. All the best!

  16. Jan- The pots for horse hair were taken to 1150-1200 then removed and rolled onto feathers or horsehair.

    Mary- Thanks for the compliment. There were so many people at Finch’e it is hard to remember everyone. 150 I think. What a great venue. Glad to hear you are still raku firing!

    Marcia

  18. Hi Maria!

    Nice video. I noticed the feathers you used are more like down feathers. Any luck trying with wing feathers? Should they be applied at a different temperature?

    Thanks,
    Caroline

Leave a Reply