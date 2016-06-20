Marcia Selsor’s Tips on Obvara Firing

The Obvara technique, which originated in Eastern Europe around the 12th Century, involves scalding the finish on the pottery to seal the porous surface. Similar to the raku process, a bisqued pot is heated, in this case to 1650°F (899°C) and removed from the heat. The difference is that the pot is then dipped into a specific Obvara yeast mixture before being dunked in water to rapidly cool the piece. The effects are quite stunning.
In today’s post, an excerpt from her video Raku Firing: Expanding the Potential of the Raku Kiln, Marcia Selsor shows how to enhance the effects of an Obvara firing by texturing the surface and then shows the exciting process.- Jennifer Harnetty, editor.
Obvara Firing
by Marcia Selsor
Comments
[email protected] says
Great video. I made obvara several times. I added cup noodle (instant chinese noodle)and vegetable oil. As for me I don’t like the effect sugar produces, it gives too much black colour. Though it can be fixed reducing the temperature. Yes there are many recipes. The most peculiar one is a mix of used cucumber pickle and rye flour (I haven’t tried yet). Obvara is a traditional russian technique. Milk obvara is very popular.
Marcia Selsor says
I don’t think the sugar is what causes the black but rather causes the yeast to ferment.Thanks for posting your variations. There are many. The milk idea is even in India.
There is much research going on about obvara lately. Here is a link to my friend, Janice Chassier , who presented a session on the history of Obvara at the last NCECA conference after conducting research in Ukraine and Belarus.
http://janicechassier.com/Janice_Chassier/History_of_Obvara.html
Marcia
Joe Angelo says
Great video, I plan on trying obvara soon, I usually do raku and horsehair. My only question is what do you do with the pots after they cool? For raku and horsehair, I wash them with soap and a blue scrubber, then when dry, I seal the horsehair with paste wax. Do you ‘wash’ the obvara? Thanks, Joe
[email protected] says
As for me I wash the pots with a sponge. They don’t need to be covered with paste wax because they are sealed with obvara mix. Moreover I usually burnish the surface.
Marcia Selsor says
Anjat,
I don’t use wax on Obvara either. I don’t even thing I could apply it to a highly textured surface. I am glad the Obvara technique is so widely spread. There is a really good link on Fabebook called the Obvara Firing technique. There are many there doing amazing work.
stephani stephenson says
this should be a great video! Marcia has such a wealth of knowledge and experience, and she demonstrates process so well
Marcia Selsor says
Joe,
Just rinse them well. there isn’t a residue unless it is severely under fired.
I burnish smooth piece with Terra sig or use a highly textured surface which responds well to the obvara.
Marcia
Margrit Sylvestre says
Can anyone tell me if sodium silicate applied to a pot is harmful to the kiln or kiln elements (fired to cone 06 for a bisque and cone 6-7 for a glaze firing (electric kiln)? Is it like salt? Does it react with glazes?
I work in a community studio.
Margrit
James says
I wonder why it didnt color the projected portions.
Coco Martin says
How do you keep the mixture warm? Can hot/warm water be added to the mixture?
[email protected] says
It is a great Video, you made about Obvara firing technic. Since I used to do more in Raku firing technic, and happy to get new knowledge. You explained you used sodium silicate, is it the same like terra sig?? May I use Terra Sig instead?? I am planning to do it soon. Any other infos how to get the recipes?? Hilli
Todd Tabb says
Has anyone ever tested obvara pots for food safety? Ive have found mixed results on this elsewhere on the web. Also would it work as well on a pot fired to cone 6 prior to the obvara to give the pot more durability?
Ursula Vicari says
Love your work and that finish just moved to NC I do raku , would like to work with someone here if you have some suggestions please let me know. Ursula
Katprints pottery says
Sitting here waiting for my kiln to reach temp. First obvara fire everything I know is straight from you
Joan Spears says
How long is the mixture good for? If I want it to work, say 2 weeks later, would it still be good? Would I need to maybe keep adding a bit of sugar?
abe says
I don’t know if i would wait two weeks to use it again, after a couple of days of fermenting that stuff gets ripe. I would not want to know what two weeks would smell like.
[email protected] says
Hello – I purchased a Harvey Sadow, Jr. piece in 1986. The finish is beginning to flake and it is shedding almost a dust like substance. I was wondering if anyone has a suggestion on what to do or is this just a product of time? After watching this video I believe that it was an Obvara firing. thank you.