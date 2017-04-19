This naked raku technique requires persistence and patience. It takes practice to remove the pot from the kiln without knocking off the slip. The slip itself requires slight adjustments to the amount of alumina. It is also important to use the right type of fire clay in your slip. To find a slip that works for us, we bought samples of all of the types of fire clay we could find that were easily available across the country. We found one that worked very well, Hawthorne, but then later, through serendipity, made a batch with Lincoln fire clay and it stayed on the pot even more reliably during the raku process. The final recipe we arrived at is measured by volume: 5 parts Lincoln fire clay, 3 parts EPK kaolin, and 2 parts alumina hydrate. Mix this up with water into a thick slip.

The Naked Raku Process

Mix the dry ingredients with water until you get a consistency of thick cake batter (figure 1). Add more alumina hydrate if the slip doesn’t stick well to the pot during the raku process and subtract it from the recipe if the slip is difficult to remove from the surface after firing.

Mask off the areas you want to remain black using house painter’s tape (figure 2). This tape is less sticky than regular masking tape and is less likely to harm the surface of your pot.

To get a pot with uniform crackles, lower it down into the slip and remove it all in one uniform movement (figure 3).

Carefully remove the tape, taking care not to get any slip on the areas that you want to remain black (figure 4). This slip is very sticky at this stage and is difficult to wipe off without leaving residual clay marks on the pot.

Immediately put the pot into your raku kiln (figure 5). This means within first 2–5 minutes after applying the slip. Don’t allow any drying at all. Fire the kiln quickly to 400–500°F and soak at that temperature until the slips loses all its moisture and begins to crackle (about 15 minutes). It will turn a dull gray and no longer have a shine on the surface. Then fire the pot up to 1450°F.

While the pot is in the kiln, line a steel can that is slightly larger than the pot with a several sheets of newspaper (figure 6). This size of container lessens the air space during the smoking process, which will force more carbon/smoke into the slip crackles on the pot.