A Colorful Variation on the Naked Raku Firing Technique

The definition of raku firing (American-style) is “a firing process in which work is removed from the kiln at bright red heat and subjected to post-firing reduction (or smoking) by placing in containers of combustible materials, which blackens raw clay and creates cracks in glaze. But as with anything in ceramics, there is not just one raku definition.

Naked raku is a variation of the raku technique in which a slip is applied to the pot before it is placed in the raku kiln. The slip cracks and breaks apart during the firing and is chipped off after to reveal a blackened crackle pattern. Kate and Will Jacobson figured out a way to add some color and drawn imagery in the naked raku technique. In today’s post, an excerpt from our free download Successful Tips and Techniques for Raku Firing: How to Select Raku Clays, Glazes, Kilns and Combustibles, the Jacobson’s share their technique. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

Adding Color and Imagery to the Naked Raku Firing

by Kate and Will Jacobson

Jacobson’s Two-Step Naked Raku Technique



Although we have lived in many different places and experimented at length with materials, our approach to naked raku is basically the same as it was 25 years ago. We like to throw thin-walled pots with cone 10 Laguna clays (Amador and WSO). When the pots are leather hard, we apply a thin layer of colored clays (Figure1). Most of these are colored porcelain, but we also use some white stoneware and earthenware. The colored clays are first brushed on and allowed to dry for 10–15 minutes (Figure 2). By using the color clays “watered down” you can get the color underneath to show through when burnished.



Once the colored clays have dried, they can be burnished. The first burnish is just to smooth the clay out. Care is taken to fill in any divots or rough spots. We then let the pot sit for 1–4 hours to dry further, then burnish at least once more to get a glossy surface. To retain this gloss, the pots need to dry slowly for 1–2 days.

