How to Clean Kiln Shelves, Mix Kiln Wash, and Apply Kiln Wash

Kiln shelf maintenance is a much hated but very necessary part of having a kiln. Neglected kiln shelves can result in flakes of kiln wash landing smack dab in the middle of a beautiful glaze surface, or pots inadvertently sticking to shelves where a glaze drip once landed. So it’s best to stay on top of cleaning your kiln shelves and to know how to apply kiln wash.

In today’s post, an excerpt from Clay: A Studio Handbook, Vince Pitelka gives some tips on scraping kiln shelves, mixing kiln wash, and shares a couple of kiln wash recipes. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

PS. For a printer friendly version of this article, be sure to download your free copy of Techniques & Tips for Electric Kilns: Inspiration, Instruction, and Glaze Recipes for Making Pottery In Electric Kilns.

Shelf Scraping and Kiln Wash Instructions

by Vince Pitelka

As you load any kiln, examine the shelves and furniture carefully. Loose, flaky shelf wash should be scraped off shelves with a sturdy metal scraper or a heavy wire brush. Always wear safety glasses or a face shield and a good dust mask when scraping, brushing or grinding shelves, and if possible do the work outdoors. If there is a serious accumulation of glaze residue it must be chipped or ground off before the shelf or furniture is used. Minor glaze drips can be chipped off with hammer and chisel. More serious glaze runs must be ground off. Never chip or grind shelves while they are resting on any hard, unyielding surface—always place them on a cushioning bed of cloth or foam rubber. In a pinch, a bed of sand makes a good support. When chipping glaze accumulations with a chisel, never hold the chisel vertically against the shelf. Always sharpen the chisel so that only one edge is beveled, and hold the flat edge against the kiln shelf, so that the force is parallel to the shelf, against the glaze accumulation as shown in figure 1.