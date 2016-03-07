Demystifying the Reduction Firing Process

We all know what reduction firing is, right? Or do we? The science of what happens in a reduction kiln and the resulting color palette might not be exactly what you think it is.

When I read Ryan Coppage’s article on reduction firing in the March 2016 issue of Ceramics Monthly, I realized that I didn’t have the definition exactly right. So I thought I would share an excerpt from the article in today’s post. After all, really understanding what’s happening in the kiln can only lead to better results! - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

Defining Reduction Firing to Help Improve Firing Outcomes

by Ryan Coppage

The Reduction Firing Process

Almost as a standard, the process of “reduction” is described with some degree of equivocation no matter where you go or in which ceramic setting you work. Most pottery professionals don’t like to describe it, especially to a persnickety chemist. These descriptions vary from place to place, but the process of reduction is most commonly communicated as “reducing the amount of oxygen in a kiln,” such that the flame/fuel searches for more oxygen and will pull said oxygen out of clay bodies, etc. While this is absolutely parallel and incidental to reduction taking place, that phenomenon is not reduction and is not responsible for the vibrant, beautiful colors that are synonymous with the firing method.

Ceramics Monthly is now available through all-access subscriptions, which includes a fully optimized HTML Web Edition that looks great on a phone; access to the entire 63-year archive; the Ceramics Monthly Tablet Edition (in the App Store and Google Play), and the beautiful Print Edition that we all know and love! All this for just $49.97! ($104.93 when purchased separately).