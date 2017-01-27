How to Use Wax Resist and Ceramic Underglaze for Fine-Line Inlaid Decoration

This clip was excerpted from Sketch & Stretch: Creating Playful Pottery with Illustrated Surfaces, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!



A Great Way to Make Precise Lines with Ceramic Underglaze and Wax Resist

Lately I have been doing a lot of ceramic underglaze inlay – sometimes called mishima, or slip inlay – and I just love the results. One thing I don’t care for though is when parts of my lines chip off if the clay gets too dry.

But Chandra DeBuse’s new video reminded me of another way to do this technique: carve the designs through wax resist. I think this would solve those chipping problems I have been having, plus make the clean up way easier. In today’s clip from Chandra’s video, Sketch & Stretch, she demonstrates this process. – Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Chandra DeBuse or to see more images of her work, please visit www.chandradebuse.com.

**First published in October 2015