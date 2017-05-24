Most potters in the United States are very familiar with the loop trimming tools that come in the basic pottery tool kit, but after reading today’s post, they might want to investigate a particular type of Japanese pottery tool: kana or kanna trimming tools.

Kanna trimming tools do not have a loop, but are one piece of metal that is bent at various angles at the end(s). This means that the tool has more potential edges that can be used to trim a variety of angles. In today’s post, an excerpt from the May 2017 issue of Ceramics Monthly, Maggie Conelly explains how to make kanna trimming tools in about twenty minutes! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

The Simple Process for Making a Great Japanese Trimming Tool

by Maggie Connolly

Kanna (traditional Japanese trimming tools) that do not have a loop but are instead open, which results in the tool having more edges that can be used to trim a variety of different angles.

Tokyo University of the Arts’ Professor Ryo Mikami is a master of the Japanese aesthetic of wabi-sabi. In addition to making his own clays and glazes using local materials, he also makes his own kanna, which are the traditional Japanese trimming tools. Unlike the Western counterparts that consist of a loop, Japanese kanna are open, creating more edges that can be used to trim for different effects. Kanna are very simple to make and only require the most basic of supplies: a vice grip and/or pliers, a grinder, and a file. They can be made within 20 minutes.