Quick Tip: Put your reclaim slab on wheels to save space in the studio

Space is a valuable resource to most ceramic artists and that includes potters with a tiny space tucked in the basement, students with a single table and chair in a classroom, and community art centers. Anything that can be done to save space and maximize efficiency is worth considering to make the studio a more pleasant workspace.

Reclaiming clay can take over these small spaces – but this tip to make your own movable reclaim table can help save table or counter space and utilize the blank area beneath your work table. — Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor

Utilize the space underneath your tables with a rolling reclaim table. The top surface of the table is made of a fiber cement backerboard typically used for tile installations, which is available at home stores. We use this for all our tables because it absorbs water, doesn't warp, and can be scraped clean over and over with no damage to the surface.

Make a simple frame with a few braces in between to support the weight of the heavy backerboard and clay, top with plywood then the cement board. When measuring for the frame, remember that it needs to fit easily between the legs of the table above plus allow some extra room for the casters to roll it into place. Use large casters as the table with wet clay will be quite heavy. Put sturdy drawer pull handles on the front to make it easy to pull the table out and push it back into place. The rolling table also doubles as a great work surface.





