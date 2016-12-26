Save Your Back with an Adjustable Height Work Table

I have a long way to go to make my studio as ergonomic as it should be, but since I spend more hours behind a desk than behind my wheel, it hasn't been too much of a problem. But if you are spending long hours in the studio, a key part of keeping yourself healthy is working in a position and posture that is comfortable. Since this can vary from project to project, an adjustable table is super helpful.

In today's post, Adam Field explains how to make a great one on the cheap.- Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

p.s. This project is also demonstrated on Adam's DVD Precision Throwing and Intricate Carving.

Creating an adjustable work table

by Adam Field

My studio, by design, is a comfortable place. With good music and a warm wood stove, I am eager to spend time making work. A big part of a comfortable studio also comes from having the right tools, which makes my job easier, and allows me to be more efficient and productive. The more time I spend in frustration over the wrong tool for the job, the less excited I am to spend time in the studio. Much of my studio time is spent carving my porcelain pots.

When I first began carving pieces, about 10 years ago, I quickly learned how painful it could be to spend long periods of time carving on a tabletop that was not the right height. My solution was to scour the studio for random objects to pile up under my banding wheel until it was at the right height. Problem solved, until I needed to change the height of the working surface (or use any of the bats, books, buckets, etc. from the pile). The time spent messing with the pile was a distraction to my workflow.