Quick Tips: Bright Idea for a Work Surface, and more!

I absolutely love craft foam! This magical brightly colored material, which has become ubiquitous in preschools and elementary schools, also has a plethora of great uses in the ceramics studio. And since I happen to be the mom of a young child, there is always plenty in my house to pilfer for studio use! Score!





One of my favorite uses for craft foam is as a surface to roll slabs on, as Andi Fasimpaur suggests as one of our Quick Tips today! The great thing about it is that you can easily move slabs around your studio without stretching or leaving fingerprints, and it is lighter and less cumbersome than dry wall.



Read on for more Quick Tips! - Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.



Do you have any great uses for craft foam? Share them in the comments below! We'd love to hear them!

Quick Tip 1

The brightly colored flat craft foam that has become so popular for children's toys, puzzles and crafts, makes a wonderful work surface for handbuilding. The closed-cell foam is about 1/8 inch thick and doesn't leave a texture on clay, so the larger sheets are great for rolling small slabs on a slab roller. - Andi Fasimpaur

Quick Tip 2

Place clear plastic over any surface to be patterned with fine-line incising, then simply use a pencil to impress the design. The result will be burr-free. If you wish, you can trace patterns with a marker directly onto the plastic.

Quick Tip 3

When highlighting impressed patterns (such as lace), it is much easier to apply oxide with an eyedropper than with a brush. It seems to flow into the design better and is much neater. This means much less sponging or sanding off the surface.

**First published in 2008