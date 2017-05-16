Plaster and Plastic Storage Bins: Essential Tools for the Clay Studio

Array ( [0] => WP_Term Object ( [term_id] => 57 [name] => Clay Tools [slug] => clay-tools [term_group] => 0 [term_taxonomy_id] => 57 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Get the information you need on what to look for when buying ceramic studio supplies. From clays and glazes, to brushes and bats, you’ll find a plethora of information here. Plus, you'll learn great tips and techniques for making your own clay tools. And don't forget to download your free copy of the Clay Workshop Handbook: Knowledge and Techniques for the Pottery Studio . This handy studio reference includes valuable technical references and great clay tools to help you with forming, surface decoration and firing. Plus, it has a comprehensive directory of manufacturers and suppliers that provide ceramic equipment, raw materials, clay tools and ceramic supplies. [parent] => 0 [count] => 26 [filter] => raw [meta] => Array ( ) [cat_ID] => 57 [category_count] => 26 [category_description] => Get the information you need on what to look for when buying ceramic studio supplies. From clays and glazes, to brushes and bats, you’ll find a plethora of information here. Plus, you'll learn great tips and techniques for making your own clay tools. And don't forget to download your free copy of the Clay Workshop Handbook: Knowledge and Techniques for the Pottery Studio . This handy studio reference includes valuable technical references and great clay tools to help you with forming, surface decoration and firing. Plus, it has a comprehensive directory of manufacturers and suppliers that provide ceramic equipment, raw materials, clay tools and ceramic supplies. [cat_name] => Clay Tools [category_nicename] => clay-tools [category_parent] => 0 ) [1] => WP_Term Object ( [term_id] => 9 [name] => Daily [slug] => daily [term_group] => 0 [term_taxonomy_id] => 9 [taxonomy] => category [description] => [parent] => 0 [count] => 1079 [filter] => raw [meta] => Array ( ) [cat_ID] => 9 [category_count] => 1079 [category_description] => [cat_name] => Daily [category_nicename] => daily [category_parent] => 0 ) [2] => WP_Term Object ( [term_id] => 11 [name] => Features [slug] => features [term_group] => 0 [term_taxonomy_id] => 11 [taxonomy] => category [description] => [parent] => 0 [count] => 983 [filter] => raw [meta] => Array ( ) [cat_ID] => 11 [category_count] => 983 [category_description] => [cat_name] => Features [category_nicename] => features [category_parent] => 0 ) [3] => WP_Term Object ( [term_id] => 101 [name] => Making Clay Tools [slug] => making-clay-tools [term_group] => 0 [term_taxonomy_id] => 101 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Ceramic artists are some of the most creative people out there when it comes to their tools of the trade. Nothing is off limits as a potential clay tool and no clay tool has just one use. To prove it, we’ve gathered some of the most clever tips and techniques out there for making your own clay tools. And don't forget to download your free copy of the Clay Workshop Handbook: Knowledge and Techniques for the Pottery Studio. This handy studio reference includes valuable technical references and great clay tools to help you with forming, surface decoration and firing. Plus, it has a comprehensive directory of manufacturers and suppliers that provide ceramic equipment, raw materials, clay tools and ceramic supplies. [parent] => 57 [count] => 57 [filter] => raw [meta] => Array ( ) [cat_ID] => 101 [category_count] => 57 [category_description] => Ceramic artists are some of the most creative people out there when it comes to their tools of the trade. Nothing is off limits as a potential clay tool and no clay tool has just one use. To prove it, we’ve gathered some of the most clever tips and techniques out there for making your own clay tools. And don't forget to download your free copy of the Clay Workshop Handbook: Knowledge and Techniques for the Pottery Studio. This handy studio reference includes valuable technical references and great clay tools to help you with forming, surface decoration and firing. Plus, it has a comprehensive directory of manufacturers and suppliers that provide ceramic equipment, raw materials, clay tools and ceramic supplies. [cat_name] => Making Clay Tools [category_nicename] => making-clay-tools [category_parent] => 57 ) )