Great Ideas for Using Die Cutters in the Clay Studio

Ever since filming Andrew Gilliatt's DVD Layers of Color many moons ago, I have coveted a die cutter. They make short work of making custom stencils in the clay studio, and if you make complicated stencils, they are really a must. Plus, there are other uses for them besides stencils.

In today's post, an excerpt from the Ceramics Monthly archives, Linda Arbuckle explains how artists are using die cutters in creative ways in their ceramic work. I'm going to start saving my pennies so I can get one of these awesome tools soon!! - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

New tools and new decorating possibilities!

by Linda Arbuckle

During a residency at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena, Montana, in 2013, I saw Andrew Gilliatt using a die cutter to cut resist shapes out of stick-on label material. These shapes worked with the shapes of his laser-printed decal images. I was fascinated, and although I didn’t really connect die-cut images with my studio practice, I wanted to learn more about this tool for pattern making.