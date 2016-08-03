A Great Idea for Creating Custom Stencils for Pottery

Looking for some awesome ceramic decoration ideas? Ceramic stencils are a great way to go and there are a lot of different ways to use them, such as this and this.

In this post, an excerpt from the July/August Pottery Making Illustrated, Lindsay Rogers explains how she makes her stencils for pottery–or as she calls them “stickers”–using masking tape and parchment paper. –Jennifer Harnetty, editor

For tips on how to blend local and commercial clays as well as instructions for throwing and texturing a plate make sure to check out the rest of Lindsay's article in the July/August 2016 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated.



Make Your Own Stickers for Resist Decoration on Pottery

by Lindsay Rogers

Decorating the Plate

After trimming, I put my plates through the first of two bisque firings to cone 04. Once out of the kiln, I use a white porcelain bisque slip as a point of contrast to the deep brown clay. Once my slip is mixed up to a thin, skim-milk consistency it’s time to make some custom stickers! The stickers act as a resist to the slip (much like wax or latex resist) but have the potential to leave crisp, stencil-like edges. To make your own custom stickers use a large sheet of parchment paper as your backing. Next, lay down overlapping rows of masking tape until you have a solid sheet of tape (1). At this point you can sketch on the tape or simply cut the sticker in to whatever shape you want.