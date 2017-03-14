How to Use a Clay Ribbon Tool and a Slip Trailer for a New Twist on Inlay Ceramics

We’ve done a lot of articles on slip inlay—often called Mishima—here on Ceramic Arts Daily. Here’s a good introduction to Mishima pottery if you’re unfamiliar. Typically Mishima is used to create very fine lines on pots by using a sharp blade to carve lines, filling the lines with colored slip, and then scraping off the excess slip to reveal the fine inlaid design.

Sumiko Takada preferred a wider line for her slip decoration but she didn’t want the lines to be raised like they are with slip trailing. So she started experimenting with inlay ceramics. In today’s post, an excerpt from the March 2017 issue of Ceramics Monthly, Sumiko shares how she carves lines with a small clay ribbon tool and fills them in using a slip trailer. Then she scrapes away the excess revealing her beautiful and smooth designs. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Slight variation on inlay ceramics creates wider flush lines

by Sumiko Takada

I prepare stencils of pattern designs on tracing paper using pencil (1). The sizes and proportions of the patterns are adjusted depending on the shape and scale of the pieces. Though I have favorite pattern designs, I am always looking for new ones and regularly add two or three new patterns to my repertory.

Grid lines are drawn as the reference on trimmed, leather-hard pots (2) and then patterns are transferred on the piece using a needle tool with a rounded tip (3). I apply just enough pressure to draw lines on the paper without tearing it. I can usually use a paper stencil over 20 times.