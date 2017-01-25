Carving Clay to Make Ceramic Baskets

Taking inspiration from the red and white checkered trays that often serve fried food and festivals or fairs, Adrienne Eliades wanted to make ceramic baskets to contain loukoumades, a sweet treat made by her grandmother. Weaving coils of clay is one way to make a ceramic basket, but Adrienne Eliades wanted to make baskets with a looser “weave.”

Pottery piercing was the technique she came up with. By carefully plotting out a grid and carving clay Adrienne makes light, airy, and delicate baskets that are not only decorative, but also help circulate air around the loukoumades preventing them from becoming soggy! Have a look! – Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

P.S. For images and detailed information on Adrienne Eliades’ process for making her baskets using a wheel-to-table construction process, check out the article in full in the January/February 2017 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated. Also included in the article is a cone 6 glaze recipe (along with a firing schedule) and a delicious food recipe for Loukoumades (fried dough pieces drenched in honey and sprinkled with cinnamon)—a perfect dish to make and serve in a finished basket.

Carved Pottery Tips for Making Delicate Perforated Vessels

by Adrienne Eliades

My method of making explores the relationships to personal food narratives inherent in pottery form. Pottery is rooted in utility. For me, the act of making revolves around the idea of design cohesion based on a particular food evocative of the past. Designing a food-specific ceramic form for the service of my grandmother’s loukoumades (fried dough pieces drenched in honey and sprinkled with cinnamon), required reimagining the disposable, red-checkered paper food trays traditionally used to serve the confectionery treat.

Piercing visually defines form and lightens a dense material that can typically appear heavy. My various colored baskets are reminiscent of pierced metal work. The perforations mimic the checkered pattern as a technique to blend line and form through articulation. The cutouts are not only decorative, but they also provide air circulation for the treats served in them.