Tips for Using Underglaze, Oxide, and Glaze Pens to Draw on Clay

I love pots with pattern and imagery and have done a lot with screen printing on clay and paper stencils in my work. Lately I have thought about experimenting with the variety of oxide pens, underglaze pens, and glaze pens that are on the market so I could draw some of my own designs on my work.

In today's blog post, I am going to share an excerpt from the Pottery Making Illustrated archives, which includes tips for working with a couple of these handy tools. This article helped me figure out which type of underglaze pen I would need for the look I am after. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

Drawing is having a bit of renaissance in ceramics these days. Artists are drawing on everything from functional ware and sculpture to tile. And there is an endless variety of ways to get the line onto the pot including some relatively new ceramic drawing tools that dispense underglaze, oxides, or glaze similar to a traditional pen. These pens are fast and easy for general mark making and also give more control and make less mess than a brush.