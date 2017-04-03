Two Colored Clay Techniques That Go Beyond the Basics of Agateware

Colored clay techniques such as agateware are a super fun way to play with pattern on pots. Typically with the agate ware technique, two balls of contrasting colored clays are briefly wedged together, then thrown on the wheel, and scraped with a metal rib to reveal a lovely marbled pattern. But Chris Campbell, a well-known practitioner of colored clay ceramics, wanted more colors and more pattern, so she started experimenting with the colored clay technique.

In this clip, an excerpt from the March/April 2017 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated, Chris shares two of the colored clay techniques she discovered and some lessons she learned in the process. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

PS. Check out this video on how to make colored clay in the Ceramic Arts Daily archives!

Create Pattern on Wheel Thrown Pots with Colored Clay

by Chris Campbell

I have been working with colored clay for more than 25 years, staying mainly with handbuilt work because I thought throwing colored clays was all about mixed-color agateware. While this work is interesting, it’s very limiting to someone who loves distinct patterns and images. So, I set out to discover how to throw colored clay without losing the patterns I love so much. I call this process Intentional Color Placement. As usual, the clay had a few lessons to teach me.

Lesson 1: The white/colored clay mixtures need time to rest and mesh so they don’t separate while being thrown. Now I prepare my mixed colored clays the day before and let them sit overnight on a damp towel covered with plastic.