Persnickety Porcelain: How to Minimize Your Loss Rate With this Gorgeous, Yet Difficult, Material



Porcelain is a clay body that draws in many a potter because of its bright white color, translucency, and the way glazes look oh so fabulous on it. But it’s a fussy little clay body susceptible to collapsing during the forming process and warping during the firing.



But it’s so pretty and I, for one, still like to take my chances with it. With practice, you can learn learn how to work with this persnickity clay and minimize your loss rate. Today, Gwendolyn Yoppolo explains what porcelain will put up with from the wet phase to the bone-dry phase. – Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

Minimizing the Lost Rate

by Gwendolyn Yoppolo

Porcelain commands us to be attentive in our touch and responsive to its needs. Beyond the basic technical demands that clay bodies all have in common, porcelain also needs to be treated properly to avoid warping and cracking during drying and firing.

One of the most important things to remember is to watch your timing-this is best learned through experience.

