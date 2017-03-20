How to Make Pottery Clay: Small to Medium Batches (500 to 20,000 Grams)

There may come a time when you wish to test a new clay body recipe or to make a small amount of a special clay body, such as a porcelain or a grit-loaded clay body. The mixing process described here is not difficult. It is fairly quick, not terribly demanding, and does not require expensive, complex, or dangerous machinery. Check out this low-tech method for how to make pottery clay:

1. Weigh all the clay body materials.

2. Mix the dry materials carefully together.

3. Place the materials on a large water-resistant surface such as a large piece of linoleum or a stainless steel table.

4. Form the powdered clay into a mound in the center of the mixing area.

5. Form the mound into an atoll structure; a central mound surrounded by a circular doughnut-shaped wall. This creates a moat-like trench around the central mound. You are now ready to add water. To get a workable consistency clay body you will need on average about 30% (+/-5%) of the weight of the clay.

6. Pour the water into the moat-like trench and let it sit for a few minutes. If water leaks through the wall of the structure, press some extra powdered clay against that section.

7. Push the dry clay at the top of the doughnut-shaped wall into the water in the moat. Do the same with the clay in the central mound. After a few minutes of this action, the clay and the water should be fairly well mixed.

8. Allow this mixture to sit for a few minutes, then begin wedging the clay body.

Note: When wedging, it’s a good idea to pass a wire through the clay several times. Separate the pieces, shuffle them, and wedge again to ensure a homogenous mixture.

9. Make adjustments if necessary. Wait until the end of the mixing process before making any adjustments. Only then will you know if you need to make them. If the clay is too dry, use a spray bottle to slowly add a bit more water, distributing the water evenly. If the clay is too wet, let it air dry until it reaches the consistency you desire. Make notations so you can adjust appropriately next time. Place the clay body in a plastic container. If possible let the mixture rest for a week or so before using it. This aging allows the bacteria in the clay body to multiply. These bacteria are not harmful—in fact they encourage a workable clay body. Clay bodies which have aged are usually much more plastic than ones that have not.

Safety Note: Mixing clay inevitably involves creating a considerable amount of dust, as clay particles are some of the smallest particles known to man and stay airborne for up to 48 hours. Use ventilation or respiratory precautions.